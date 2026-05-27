The 2026 State of Endpoint Management Report: The High Cost of Manual and Urgency of Autonmous

Are your IT resources being drained by manual routines while your organization's security remains at risk? The 2026 State of Endpoint Management Report, sponsored by Automox, highlights a critical "manual tax" in IT operations, where 43% of teams spend 10 or more hours weekly on manual endpoint tasks. This reliance on human-driven processes creates a dangerous bottleneck, with over half of organizations taking five days or more to patch—a window that leaves systems vulnerable to rapidly evolving exploit kits.

The report emphasizes that manual management is unsustainable and identifies Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) as the essential next step for IT maturity. By implementing policy-driven automation with necessary guardrails like automatic rollbacks and centralized visibility, organizations can shift from reactive firefighting to proactive control. We encourage you to download the full report to discover how to treat time as a security metric and build a strategic path toward a more resilient, autonomous infrastructure.