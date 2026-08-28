Nvidia’s Hugging Face acquisition could pose a big threat to hyperscalers
Nvidia already holds great sway in the AI infrastructure space, this could help “shape where AI workloads are built and deployed”
Nvidia’s rumored acquisition of Hugging Face could raise the stakes for hyperscalers and AI vendors, according to analysts.
First reported by The Information, the $12.9 billion deal follows recent speculation over a potential sale. Business Insider reported last week that the firm was courting suitors on this front.
This isn’t Nvidia’s first encounter with Hugging Face, either. Reports from the Financial Times last year claimed the company turned down a $500 million investment offer from the chipmaker.
Hugging Face is a highly popular destination for developers and describes itself as the “home of machine learning”. The platform offers developers a hub through which they can access AI models, various datasets, and applications.
Notably, the platform has established a reputation as a key hub for open source models.
If the acquisition goes through, it would be a massive boon for Nvidia, according to Forrester VP principal analyst Charlie Dai. The chipmaker already boasts a significant lead in terms of the infrastructure layer underpinning the generative AI race.
This move, Dai said, would not only complement its broader product ecosystem but also provide inroads with boots-on-the-ground developers
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“Nvidia has already built an extended ecosystem through GPUs, CUDA, networking, inference software, and AI frameworks,” he said.
“If this deal is confirmed, Hugging Face would give it a stronger position at the developer, model distribution, and community layers, which will strategically help shape where AI workloads are built and deployed.”
Long-term, Dai suggested that the Hugging Face acquisition could pose a threat to major industry players, particularly hyperscalers and AI providers.
“This raises pressure on hyperscalers, model vendors, and alternative hardware players,” he said. “Nvidia would gain a powerful developer channel and ecosystem asset.”
This could spark somewhat of an arms race in the broader AI industry. Rivals might “accelerate investments in independent model repositories and developer platforms” to counter the move and provide alternatives for customers.
Ecosystem evolution
The move by Nvidia comes amidst a sharpened focus on the open model ecosystem in recent months.
As ITPro reported last month, open AI models have become the latest flashpoint in big tech, particularly with the arrival of powerful new Chinese options.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was one of a score of signatories in an open letter voicing support for open model approaches amidst speculation of a pending US ban.
With the debate over closed and open ecosystem approaches still raging, Dai said the acquisition could ultimately “strengthen the open model ecosystem”.
Hugging Face’s value on this front lies in its neutrality within the industry, he noted, and Nvidia will likely continue on that front.
“Nvidia has strong incentives to keep Hugging Face open, vibrant, and multi-vendor because broader open-model adoption drives AI innovation and overall demand for AI infrastructure, benefitting the entire ecosystem.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
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