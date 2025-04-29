Lenovo promotes Per Overgaard to general manager for ISG EMEA
Overgaard will spearhead Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group as organizations continue to invest in AI and advanced infrastructure
Lenovo has announced the appointment of Per Overgaard as general manager for its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) EMEA.
A seasoned Lenovo veteran, Overgaard takes the role following more than a decade at the company, most recently serving as ISO chief technology officer, EMEA ISG. He first joined the company in 2015 as part of the System X acquisition from IBM and has previously held senior roles at both IBM and HP.
In an announcement, Lenovo said Overgaard brings "deep knowledge of the IT ecosystem" to the role, as well as a proven track record of building high-performance teams and scaling operations.
"It has been a great privilege to work alongside so many talented colleagues and partners over the past decade at Lenovo, and I am honored to be entrusted with leading the continued evolution of our ISG business across EMEA," Overgaard commented.
'Opportunity'
In his new role as general manager of ISG EMEA, Overgaard is tasked with leading the business at a pivotal time for the industry, as organizations across the region continue to invest in AI technologies and advanced infrastructure.
Under his leadership, Lenovo said it will remain "closely aligned with the evolving priorities" of IT leaders in the region while also placing a focus on delivering "practical, innovative solutions" that address the needs of its customers. Partner collaboration will also remain high on the agenda.
Overgaard will lead Lenovo's operations across a region that benefits from strong local manufacturing capabilities. That includes the firm's factory in Hungary which enables solutions to be built within Europe, strengthening both supply chain resilience as well as broader sustainability objectives.
"This is a region full of opportunity, innovation, and diverse customer needs – and I'm excited to continue building strong relationships, driving sustainable growth, and delivering technology that truly makes a difference," Overgaard added.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
