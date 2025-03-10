Cisco wants to train 1.5 million Europeans in digital skills

Cisco has unveiled plans to provide free training to 1.5 million people across the EU as part of a major digital skills drive.

The courses, to be provided through the Cisco Networking Academy, will focus on essential skills such as digital awareness, cybersecurity, data science, IoT, and AI.

The plan also includes training for 5,000 teachers to help them provide both vocational education and training, with modules focusing specifically on platform usability, curriculum alignment, and teaching strategy development.

"Cisco is committed to supporting the EU and our education partners in developing the talent essential for thriving in an AI-driven future,” said Cisco chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

"This new initiative strengthens our partnership to build a resilient and skilled workforce ready to meet Europe’s digital transformation and AI objectives."

The training for educators will include courses on AI, from basic to intermediate levels, as well as AI’s impact on cybersecurity, networking, and other IT jobs. Some of this will involve existing courses offered by Cisco, which will run alongside newly-customized courses focused on AI.

Meanwhile, another set of modules is designed to equip workers with skills related to the digital transformation, with a particular focus on the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

This new Cisco Industrial Networking curriculum, said the company, will cover topics such as operational and energy efficiency, innovation and connected factories.

Cisco touts long-standing skills support

Cisco has run its Networking Academy for more than 27 years, working with 3,000 partner institutions and over 7,000 educators across the EU.

It's trained 3.2 million students, including providing cybersecurity training to a quarter of a million people as part of the EU’s Cyber Skills Academy initiative.

The tech giant noted its new program is aligned with the EU's Union of Skills, announced last week and aimed at attracting and retaining the skills and talents needed in the European economy.

Improvements are needed in literacy, mathematics, science, and digital skills, it said, with a target of 45% of students enrolled in STEM vocational education and training and 5% in ICT PhD programmes.

"The Union of Skills is our strategy to help people stay ahead in a rapidly changing world and keep Europe competitive and fair," said Roxana Mînzatu, executive vice-president for social rights and skills, quality jobs and preparedness.

"We, in Europe, put people first because the success of every person in learning, at work and in life is essential for competitiveness and for a stable and resilient Union."

The latest skills drive follows a sweeping plan announced last year to help global economies keep pace with AI-related skills deficits.

Unveiled in April 2024, the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium , which is led by Cisco, saw pledges from a host of tech industry heavyweights to upskill and re-skill workers whose jobs are most likely to be impacted by AI and automation.

Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Google, and SAP were among the firms to announce support for the scheme.

The consortium will work alongside advisors from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Communications Workers of America, DIGITALEUROPE, the European Vocational Training Association.