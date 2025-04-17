Cisco names Oliver Tuszik as global sales chief
The company veteran brings a “proven track record of operational excellence” to the role, Cisco said
Networking and connectivity giant Cisco has announced the appointment of Oliver Tuszik as its new executive vice president of global sales.
Tuszik will join Cisco’s executive leadership team from April 27, formally replacing Gary Steele, whose departure was first announced by the firm back in February.
A long-time company veteran, Tuszik has spent more than a decade at Cisco and is currently president of its Europe. Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) business. He first joined as general manager of Germany before later spending five years leading global partner sales and route to market sales.
Prior to joining Cisco, he served as CEO of Computacenter, Germany - one of Cisco’s largest partners.
In a blog post, Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said Tuszik brings a “global perspective and a proven track record of operational excellence” to his new role.
“Above all, his passion for our customers and partners and their success shines through in all that he does,” he added.
“He will work in partnership with Cisco’s Marketing, Product, and CX organizations to ensure we are building the most innovative products our customers need and help them unlock the power of Cisco’s technology and solutions to achieve their own outcomes.”
Tuszik replaces Gary Steele, who became president of go-to-market following Cisco’s acquisition of his company, Splunk. Prior to the takeover, he served as Splunk’s president and CEO.
Cisco first revealed news of Steele’s departure back in February, stating the seasoned tech executive would vacate the role on April 25 with a view to joining another company as CEO. Steele will now work with Tuszik to ensure a smooth transition, Cisco said.
“I’d like to once again thank Gary for his commitment and engagement during this time of transition,” Robbins added.
“He and Oliver will work closely together over the next few weeks to ensure continuity for our customers.
“I am confident Oliver will continue to drive success for our customers and partners, our people, and for Cisco, and I look forward to seeing all that he and the team will accomplish.
