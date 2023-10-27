Compliance through automation and localization
The crossover between automation, localization, and even AI is strong
Automation and localization can both lighten the load for businesses in different ways.
Without proper localization, a company may find one of its subsidiaries in breach of a regional tax code or data competency requirement.
Without automation, businesses can languish with manual tasks and find themselves unable to expand and achieve the kind of worldwide growth for which they are aiming.
The onset of AI has also changed this equation dramatically, crossing over with both automation and localization and bringing its fundamental implementation curve.
In this episode, recorded live at SuiteWorld 2023, Rory is joined by James Chisham, VP of product management at NetSuite, to give examples of where automation and localization have been used to address business problems, and to question where AI can fit in the mix.
Highlights
“What's happening is those tax authorities are going on a digital transformation journey. So they want to be able to capture that data for taxes in near real-time, which is really powering the e-invoicing movement if we can call it that. So countries are hopping on board, you know, regularly and we think our customers need to be ahead of that and be prepared as mandates continue to be introduced.”
“You think about some of the cultural use of language and the intonation. And then I was suddenly questioning, will AI be able to do all of that for us? Even in some of the examples that we've shown this week, you can tell it to simplify the text, but can you give that text subtlety and, again, when you're talking about some very rich languages that exist across the globe could it really do that?”
“We refer to localization here at NetSuite, and certainly in my group, as a continuum. You know, it never stops. It's constantly evolving.”
Footnotes
- NetSuite aims to be a ‘global local solution’, set to double down on automation
- NetSuite aims to bolster finance teams with new AI planning tools
- Oracle unveils ‘sovereign cloud’ region for EU customers amid lingering sovereignty worries
- Slack says automation can save every employee a month of work per year
Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro covering the latest news on artificial intelligence and business networks. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
