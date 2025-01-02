Channel Focus: All you need to know about Oracle's partner program

Current chair and chief technology officer (CTO) Larry Ellison alongside Bob Miner and Ed Oates launched Software Development Laboratories (SDL), later Relational Software, in 1977 in Santa Clara, California.

Renamed Oracle in 1982, today the firm is increasingly known for portfolio expansion through the acquisition of firms like Siebel Systems, Sun Microsystems, PeopleSoft, and NetSuite.

Oracle boasts 160,000 employees and revenues of $53 billion, up 6% versus fiscal 2023. Cloud services are the Austin, Texas, firm's biggest earner; adding in license support revenues, surging 12% to $39.4 billion for full-year 2024.

Leah Yomtovian, senior vice president, partner and operations strategy, presides over at least 20,000 partners worldwide, including Shi International, CDW, Infosys, Accenture, LTI Mindtree, and Version 1.

Key offerings

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) targets control, flexibility, compliance, and modernization opportunities, including AI and multi-cloud services for Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS. This portfolio includes Oracle and open-source databases as well as analytics and business intelligence (BI).

Oracle Cloud Applications with embedded AI help manage processes across business functions including Fusion Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management, Fusion Cloud human capital management (HCM) or customer experience (CX). Oracle NetSuite ERP, Java, and on-prem offerings also sit under this umbrella.

Oracle Cloud Applications with embedded AI help manage processes across business functions including Fusion Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management, Fusion Cloud human capital management (HCM) or customer experience (CX). Oracle NetSuite ERP, Java, and on-prem offerings also sit under this umbrella.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recent news:

At CloudWorld in September 2024, Ellison revealed a partnership embedding Oracle databases into AWS systems for multi-cloud use cases.

2024, Ellison embedding Oracle databases into AWS systems for multi-cloud use cases. May 2024 saw an Oracle Database 23ai update with AI Vector Search for using conceptual content to find docum

for using conceptual content to find docum In July 2024, Azul Systems argued that many Java users are migrating to OpenJDK alternatives like itself, partly as a response to Oracle pricing per user changes announced in January 2023 .

Oracle for partners

Enterprise cloud, multi-cloud, enterprise applications, and AI all represent expanding opportunities with Oracle. As of September, Oracle had 162 cloud business-supporting data centers in operation and under construction with the largest containing "acres" of NVIDIA GPU Clusters for training large-scale AI models.

"Our database business growth rate is increasing as a result of our multi-cloud agreements with Microsoft and Google," Ellison said . "Our recently signed AWS contract [means] customers [can] use the latest Oracle database technology from within every hyperscaler’s cloud."

Similarly, according to Juan Loaiza , executive vice president, of mission-critical database technologies, Oracle Database 23ai's AI Vector Search makes it simpler for devs and data professionals to build intelligent apps, boost productivity, and run critical workloads; multiple Oracle solutions target business functions equally relevant to internal channel requirement.

Why partners matter

Its complex and diverse business-focused portfolio makes the channel instrumental to the adoption and implementation of OCI and Oracle cloud applications. "Partners have always been key to our success as they help our customers leverage the power of the suite to increase efficiency, drive productivity, and ultimately do more with less," Oracle brand NetSuite noted in April.

"With such a critical role to play, they act as an extension to our team and the results of that collaboration speak for themselves."

Revenue funneled through EMEA partners leaped 45% in Oracle's first half from June 2023, versus the equivalent 2022 timeframe. That success also helped partners grow their practice faster, winning more business, the vendor added.

Yomtovian confirms that partners have been critical to Oracle for over 40 years, with automation operations a key focus.

"We see more opportunities to collaborate, creating differentiation that no one can match, helping our customers select the right solutions for their needs, leveraging technology to achieve more with less, and continuously improving and innovating with ongoing updates," she adds.

“As a result of our close collaboration with partners, we expand our reach and bring in more customers.”

Partner programs, tiers, and partner types

OPN offers certifications, customer feedback, and support for Principal (headquarter entity) and Associate (subsidiary) solutions and services, with Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers, tracks, and enablers.

Enablers include offers such as dedicated SaaS demo instances for Cloud Build, Cloud Service, and Industry Healthcare tracks. There's also a Cloud Sell track, and a License and Hardware track for partners that build, service, or sell with Oracle software licenses or hardware products.

However, a newly enhanced OPN was mid-launch in December with Level 3 partners being enrolled and Levels 1 and 2 following in March 2025.

Enhanced OPN benefits will cover the following:

Level 1

Five seats for advanced delivery and success training on the Oracle portfolio.

Enabler for dev/test environments.

Level 2

100 seats for advanced delivery and success training on all Oracle products.

125,000 partner credits for use on added benefits.

Managed regional GTM collaboration.

Level 3

500 seats for advanced delivery and success training on the Oracle portfolio.

750,000 partner credits for use on added benefits.

Managed global GTM collaboration.

All levels receive:

Sales readiness training.

Foundational delivery and success training.

Foundational marketing resources and activities.

Proof-of-concept (POC) funding for qualified opportunities.

Sales assets.

OCI pre-sales support.

Joint account planning and selling.

Oracle Marketplace listing.

Integration qualification.

Foundational success resources.

Added benefits unlocked with partner credits

Training and enablement - advanced delivery and success training.

GTM collaboration - advanced marketing resources and activities.

Technical accelerators - Dev/test environments, integration validation, solution architect, and migration services.

"Success support" via partner success or technical account managers.

Further benefits, rewards, and incentives

Partners not seeking OPN membership can become Remarketers , reselling 1-Click mid-market products and Oracle's database appliance through distribution without a contract or fees.

However, members receive:

A discount on Oracle University Education. Programs include the Cloud Excellence Implementer program , as well as multiple learning pathways and certifications.

, as well as multiple learning pathways and certifications. Partner pricing on Oracle University Cloud Learning subscriptions.

Community access and other member assistance.

Use of Oracle partner logo.

Oracle Partner Finder listing.

The global Oracle PartnerNetwork Solutions Catalog of partner solutions and services.

Application listing on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

A chance to exhibit at Oracle CloudWorld.

Regular communications from Oracle Alliances & Channels.

Support and suggestions are also available on the portal ; via local OPN interaction center reps or local phone and email details on the 'Contact Us' tab. Alternatively, use the Oracle Partner Assistance form .

How to get on board

Partners can enroll in OPN by completing an application. Technology product providers and ISVs should start with the ISV Go To Market Interest Form for confirmation regarding product, application, and GTM objectives.

Otherwise, consult this guide , then start with the Oracle Partner Journey Builder for questions and recommendations, after which they can complete OPN enrolment. Partnering decision-makers need an Oracle account with a company-specific email address.