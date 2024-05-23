AMD expands CPU portfolio with new EPYC 4004 Series

Semiconductor giant AMD has expanded its EPYC server CPU portfolio with the introduction of its new AMD EPYC 4004 Series of processors.

Aimed at powering entry-level system designs, the cost-optimized CPUs provide enterprise-class features and leadership performance suited to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as hosted IT service providers.

Perks include enterprise-grade performance, dependability, and scalability alongside modern security features that are powered by AMD’s Zen 4 architecture.

In an announcement, John Morris, corporate vice president of AMD’s Enterprise and HPC business group, said the offerings will help deliver cost savings to organizations while also better catering to their hardware and performance needs.

“Historically, many small to medium businesses have had to compromise on their IT solutions by using hardware that doesn’t fully meet their needs,” he explained.

“Based on the same technologies that power the most demanding data centers in the world, the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are offered at an optimized acquisition cost for customers in small and medium-sized businesses seeking to drive better business outcomes.”

Under the hood of AMD's new EPYC 4004 Series

AMD’s new EPYC 4004 Series processors offer a single-socket package designed to tackle strong, general-purpose computing, enabling customers with cost and infrastructure restraint considerations to leverage highly-performant rack scale, multi-node, and tower configurations.

As an example, AMD said a server powered by a single EPYC 4564P CPU will deliver 1.8x increase in performance per CPU dollar when compared to an Intel Xeon E-2488 processor.

The EPYC 4004 Series includes eight variants, ranging in price from $149 for the EPYC 4124P, to $699 for the EPYC 4564P and the 4584P.

AMD said the chips enable a range of broadly deployed enterprise solutions and are supported by the firm’s stable of partners – which include Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro, and Tyan.

Commenting on the announcement, Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager for Server, Storage and Software Defined Solutions at AMD partner Lenovo, said the new CPU range will “help address new market opportunity.”

“The expansion of the AMD EPYC processor roadmap addresses a larger market segment with the affordable, yet high-performance capabilities of the new processor,” he said.

“With the introduction of AMD EPYC 4004 series CPUs, AMD is helping to address the needs of server customers across the spectrum, providing price per performance value for growing businesses along with efficiency for a dependable, secure, infrastructure.”