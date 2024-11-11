Execs are happy to let AI make decisions for them, and it’s got IT workers worried

The C-suite has enormous faith in AI, according to research from TeamViewer, with more than six-in-ten executives saying they'd even trust it to make decisions without human oversight.

The study also found that 70% trust AI to forecast future business scenarios.

However, IT decision makers were rather more cautious than the C-suite, with just half saying they'd trust AI to forecast future business scenarios and four-in-ten admitting they'd trust it to make decisions without human oversight.

IT leaders in the UK were warier still, with just three-in-ten comfortable with AI making decisions without human oversight.

Despite lingering concerns over C-suite perceptions of AI and human oversight, IT leaders did acknowledge the benefits of the technology. Three-quarters, for example, said AI allows them to focus on more high-level strategic work and that it's helped them acquire new skills they otherwise wouldn’t have learned.

"As AI adoption grows – 82% of UK decision-makers now engage with AI at least weekly, a notable rise from last year’s 52% – the business results and benefits are becoming increasingly evident," said Teamviewer.

"For instance, globally, IT professionals are leading the way in using AI tools, currently saving an average of 16 hours each month, compared to the six hours saved by public sector employees, who the research shows are less advanced in their AI adoption."

AI is viewed as a powerful tool for improving equality, with three-quarters of global respondents with disabilities or chronic illnesses saying it can increase accessibility, and two-thirds of parents or caregivers that it can help create equal job opportunities.

"AI offers immense potential for fostering equal opportunities in the workplace by supporting employees in overcoming challenges and streamlining tasks at all levels," said Constanze Backhaus, TeamViewer’s CHRO.

"Beyond just enhancing productivity, these tools enable more seamless collaboration across departments and roles, ensuring that every individual, from desk workers to frontline staff, can contribute effectively to the organization’s success."

AI will deliver financial benefits

Notably, two-thirds of UK decision makers believe that AI will have a favorable impact on revenue in the coming year, with C-level executives reckoning that increase could average 270%.

And they're confident about their AI security, with seven-in-ten saying they use AI cautiously with security measures in place.

Indeed, two-thirds of UK decision makers say they'd be willing to make bets on their organization’s ability to manage AI-related risks, with half of C-level executives even willing to bet a week or month’s pay.

Virtually all agree that more training is required, but eight-in-ten expect to get it in the next six to twelve months.

It's possible that the C-suite's high confidence in the reliability of AI is based, at least in part, on a lack of understanding.