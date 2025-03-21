The creator effect: Shaping the future of travel

Whitepapers
By published

The way forward for the travel sector

The creator effect: Shaping the future of travel
(Image credit: Visa)

The global travel industry was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2024, with $1 trillion of this coming from online bookings1. That’s expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2027 with a projected CAGR of 10%.

That growth is being fueled in large part by social media, which has emerged as a powerful catalyst for travel inspiration.

In fact, 75% of travellers are inspired to visit specific locations after viewing social content, and a recent survey revealed that 83% of TikTok users aged between 25 and 44 rank travel content among their top five favourite content categories.

The crossover of social media and travel is driving a fundamental shift in the way we book travel, and the places we travel to.

Read the full whitepaper.

Download now

Provided by Visa

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

More about business strategy
SonicWall logo and branding pictured on a smartphone screen.

SonicWall pins ‘transformational year’ on strong partner growth
HP logo and branding pictured in blue on a wall at the HP Amplify 2025 event in Nashville, Tennessee.

HP’s sustainability drive is paying off for channel partners
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia pictured on stage at Nvidia GTC 2025 holding two GPUs.

Nvidia GTC 2025: Four big announcements you need to know about
See more latest