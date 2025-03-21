The creator effect: Shaping the future of travel

The global travel industry was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2024, with $1 trillion of this coming from online bookings1. That’s expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2027 with a projected CAGR of 10%.

That growth is being fueled in large part by social media, which has emerged as a powerful catalyst for travel inspiration.

In fact, 75% of travellers are inspired to visit specific locations after viewing social content, and a recent survey revealed that 83% of TikTok users aged between 25 and 44 rank travel content among their top five favourite content categories.

The crossover of social media and travel is driving a fundamental shift in the way we book travel, and the places we travel to.

