Tech firms eye temps to plug talent shortages

The tech industry could be set for a spike in temporary hiring, according to a new study from recruitment firm Robert Walters.

Nearly half (48%) of UK employers would be willing to hire contract or temporary staff this year to assist with certain projects, the study found, while 20% said they’d be willing to do so in light of permanent headcount freezes.

Similarly, 22% of employers said they would consider investing in temporary hires to plug skills gaps in the organization.

While many contractors moved to permanent roles in the interest of job stability over recent years, changing policies on employer National Insurance contributions and economic instability means firms are opting for more agile workforces.

The tech industry seems to be at the forefront of this change. The study found job listings for temporary roles related to cybersecurity, web development, and JavaScript have all increased by 22%, 6%, and 5% respectively.

“The dexterity of a flexible, skilled workforce can really come into play for many employers this year – especially in digital and tech fields,” Chris Eldridge, CEO of Robert Walters UK & Ireland, said.

“It is especially critical for leaders to ensure their tech infrastructure keeps up with the rate of change – temporary talent has the agility to help ensure company operations are secure from constantly evolving cyber attacks and risks,” Eldridge added.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Contract work has become more appealing for staff, as well, with 34% of staff reportedly willing to take on a contract position this year. Nearly one-third (30%) said they were more attracted to contract roles due to higher earning potential.

“Although contracting is typically viewed as a riskier option because of the absence of job security, recent high-profile layoffs and unsatisfactory bonus seasons have prompted professionals to reconsider this,” Eldridge said.

“Some individuals might opt for contract positions as a temporary fix or a way to enter a specific company, while others may view it as a more long-term career path,” he added.

MORE FROM ITPRO