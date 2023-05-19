What does it take to spark a data revolution?
The Borough of Newham could establish London as a world data capital
Data has become one of the most valuable assets in the world, playing a larger role than ever in our digital economy. Research firm Capgemini predicts that the value of the data created in the EU alone could top €550 billion by 2025.
Newham Council in London has launched a bold initiative to put itself at the heart of the capital’s data ecosystem with the creation of a dedicated data campus.
This will work to promote digital roles and help encourage local innovation, while also seeking to boost the prominence of both London and the UK in the world’s data economy.
In this episode, Jane and Rory speak to Amit Shanker, chief digital officer at the London Borough of Newham, to discuss the approach being taken there and how this can benefit the wider tech ecosystem.
Highlights
“If we get the data economy right for Newham, that would mean an additional 5,005 jobs for residents of the borough by 2035, and an additional £100 million in GDP value add.”
“Businesses who can perhaps employ these young people are always looking for new ways of doing things, bringing new products to market, bringing new services to market, in the digital and data economy. They could benefit so much from that diversity of cultures and thoughts and lenses and experiences which is not as readily available in other parts of London or in other parts of the UK.
“We are also looking to establish Newham as the data capital within the London economy, but also establishing London itself as the data capital of the world.”
