Building an outstanding digital experience

In a world where seamless digital experiences are expected, financial institutions face considerable challenges.

Unlike many other organizations, even a single disruption or service issue can have a significant impact on their trading reputation and brand loyalty. In fact, 49% of consumers say they’re more than likely to switch providers if they experience performance issues using a financial application or service.

At the same time, competition in the market is rising. The rise of fintech organizations is disrupting the sector with a host of new mobile banking platforms and app-based services.

How do banks and financial services balance their long-held values of security, compliance, and trust with the growing expectation for streamlined, innovative and convenient digital experiences?

In this whitepaper from BT, their experts explore:

The factors determining the financial digital experience landscape

The factors determining the financial digital experience landscape

The key challenges to improving digital experiences

What an ideal financial digital experience looks like

Critical steps to improving digital experiences

How they can support your digital experiences.

