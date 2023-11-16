Building an outstanding digital experience
Insight into how banks and financial services organizations can deliver the digital experiences customers and employees expect
In a world where seamless digital experiences are expected, financial institutions face considerable challenges.
Unlike many other organizations, even a single disruption or service issue can have a significant impact on their trading reputation and brand loyalty. In fact, 49% of consumers say they’re more than likely to switch providers if they experience performance issues using a financial application or service.
At the same time, competition in the market is rising. The rise of fintech organizations is disrupting the sector with a host of new mobile banking platforms and app-based services.
How do banks and financial services balance their long-held values of security, compliance, and trust with the growing expectation for streamlined, innovative and convenient digital experiences?
In this whitepaper from BT, their experts explore:
- The factors determining the financial digital experience landscape
- The key challenges to improving digital experiences
- What an ideal financial digital experience looks like
- Critical steps to improving digital experiences
- How they can support your digital experiences.
Download this whitepaper today to find out how to meet today’s expectations for seamless digital experiences, while improving security and driving better business outcomes.
Provided by BT
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Time matters: Proactively prepare for and respond faster to business disruptions and disasters
Posted