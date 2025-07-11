SAS appoints Matt Parson as new chief revenue officer

The former ExtraHop and Red Hat exec will spearhead SAS' global financial strategy as it targets further growth

SAS has announced the appointment of experienced industry leader Matt Parson as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

As CFO, Parson will lead the company’s global financial strategy, as well as help shape operational priorities geared towards scalable growth, market expansion, and long-term value creation.

Parson succeeds long-serving CFO David Davis, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of service and leadership at the company.

In an announcement, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight said Parson’s extensive expertise and industry experience will offer a strong springboard for the firm’s future expansion plans.

“Matt joins us at a pivotal time,” he explained. “From auditing at Big Four firms to steering the finances of global tech companies, Matt brings a blend of technical expertise, strategic insight, and leadership acumen that will benefit SAS as we continue evolving our operations and growth strategy for the future.”

A seasoned executive, Parson arrives with two decades’ experience in transforming high-growth technology companies.

Most recently, he served in dual roles of CFO and COO at cybersecurity vendor ExtraHop, where he helped lead financial and operational strategy through a period of strong growth.

Previously, he also spent twelve years at Red Hat, contributing to the company’s international expansion as it scaled from $200 million to almost $3 billion in annual revenue, and later served as CFO at CloudBees and Paymentus, guiding the latter through its successful IPO.

In his new role as CFO at SAS, Parson will leverage his experience to lead the company’s financial strategy, including forecasting, planning, capital management, as well as investor engagement.

“I’m honored to join SAS as it builds momentum for the future,” said Parson.

“The company’s reputation for innovation and customer impact is well-earned, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build on that momentum and support the next phase of growth.”

