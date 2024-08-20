Five steps for implementing predictive AI successfully
Predictive AI has a role to play in the data-driven business, but it will only perform well if it is properly implemented
Modern organizations collect massive amounts of data. Ai makes it possible to run scenarios and compare outcomes to aid decision making. Predictive AI has refined the approach to analytics and transforms organizations into data-driven enterprises.
Predictive data analytics projects are usually focused on gaining new customers, selling more products, and adding efficiencies to a process. This whitepaper presents five implementation steps that make it possible to achieve these goals.
Here's what you'll learn:
- How to improve the questions you use to prompt predictive AI
- How to identify the right third party data sources
- Why it’s important to test and challenge AI predictions
