Sidestep project failure by building all-star delivery teams

Research by Boston Consulting Group has found that 70% of digital transformations fall short of their objectives. Why? Leading the list is change management itself.

At the heart of change is the need for a cohesive team and strong leadership. This can be hard to achieve in the digital field, where transformation project teams are often assembled almost entirely from people from outside the organization.

In this whitepaper from Stellarmann, senior transformation executives in banking and FMCG, as well as a Professor of sports psychology were interviewed to gather insights from their experiences.

What you will learn:

What we can learn from sports psychologists about the habits of successful leaders

The pros and cons of different ways to resource your project team

Why talent alone is not enough to guarantee success

6 key takeaways for inspiring your team

How to set your culture and nurture team spirit

Practical tips for making sure roles and responsibilities are clear

When you can and ought to delegate

