Sidestep project failure by building all-star delivery teams
How to inspire talented people to work together to achieve success
Research by Boston Consulting Group has found that 70% of digital transformations fall short of their objectives. Why? Leading the list is change management itself.
At the heart of change is the need for a cohesive team and strong leadership. This can be hard to achieve in the digital field, where transformation project teams are often assembled almost entirely from people from outside the organization.
In this whitepaper from Stellarmann, senior transformation executives in banking and FMCG, as well as a Professor of sports psychology were interviewed to gather insights from their experiences.
What you will learn:
- What we can learn from sports psychologists about the habits of successful leaders
- The pros and cons of different ways to resource your project team
- Why talent alone is not enough to guarantee success
- 6 key takeaways for inspiring your team
- How to set your culture and nurture team spirit
- Practical tips for making sure roles and responsibilities are clear
- When you can and ought to delegate
Download your copy now for advice, tips and inspiration.
Provided by Stellarmann
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.