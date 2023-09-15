Transforming healthcare with digital appointments

Through digital transformation, organizations can slash time spent on manual processes and work more efficiently to address pressing issues.

In healthcare, speeding processes up can improve and even save lives. Across the UK, NHS trusts are identifying a number of ways in which the 7.7 million-person waiting list can be tackled, and digital transformation has a clear role to play.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is among the UK’s largest NHS trusts, with seven hospitals and 18,000 staff. Since 2020, it has worked with software vendor Netcall to implement a new digital platform for patients that reduces manual processing by 88%.

In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Rob Child, program manager (Outpatients CSU) at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, to discuss the trust’s digital transformation in more detail.

Highlights

“We went into every service to introduce them to what hub is, they needed a few bits of information about the clinics that we were going to surface through the hub. And then it just sort of went from there, we turned them on and patients started to receive notifications. And up until now, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“The whole concept of printing and sending a letter uses resources, so this has allowed us to free up administration time. And then what we do is we put those savings and that person's time they would have spent [and] we put them back onto the phones because we know we have huge backlogs of people trying to get through to ring us.”

“In terms of the challenge, it was just making sure people understood what it was and what it wasn't. So we're still on that journey with dental in terms of, they've had lots of clinician meetings about what you're going to tell patients and things like that. So we just continue to work through, but again once people get it, and once people experience it, they love it.”