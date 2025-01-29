US government urged to overhaul outdated technology

US government IT operations may be wasteful and dated, according to a report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) .

Government IT acquisitions face major challenges and critical action is needed to implement more effective, cost-efficient solutions, the report said. The GAO offered nine actions that must be taken to make these changes.

A strengthening of oversight and management is needed, the report detailed , including improved effectiveness of those in IT leadership positions such as CIOs and chief artificial intelligence officers (CAIOs).

There needs to be a more detailed strategy for the management of IT systems and applications, and improved levels of monitoring of the performance of IT investments.

Government departments must improve IT acquisition and development practices and strengthen the management of cloud services, supply chains, and telecommunications services.

Similarly, the review called for expanded federal IT capacity and capability through workforce management, technology management, and improved digital services for federal customers.

The federal government invests over $100 billion in maintaining existing IT systems and developing new ones but, according to the GAO, these investments frequently fail, exceed budget, or go over schedule.

“The federal government is not fully reaping the benefits of modern technology to reduce costs and better serve the American people,” Gene L. Dodaro, U.S. Comptroller General and head of the GAO, said.

“As federal IT needs intensify and technologies evolve and become more complex, federal agencies must address the longstanding IT acquisition and management challenges GAO has identified since this area was designated high risk in 2015,” Dodaro added.

Legacy tech woes span both sides of the Atlantic

The US government is not alone in these issues. In the UK, one report found that legacy had been holding back public sector efficiency to the tune of £45 billion in wasted taxpayer money.

"Technology that sits at the foundation of our country has been left to wither and decay under the hands of the previous government, too often grinding to a halt and stalling essential public services – racking up a huge bill for the taxpayer," technology secretary Peter Kyle said at the time.

The report found that over 25% of digital services in UK government departments were outdated, racking up maintenance costs over three to four times higher than if systems were kept up to date.