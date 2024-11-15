Proofpoint names Jerome Jullien as new EMEA channel chief

Cybersecurity vendor Proofpoint has announced the appointment of Jerome Jullien as its new vice president of channels and alliances for EMEA.

The Paris-based IT veteran brings more than 25 years’ industry experience to the role and most recently served as vice president of international partner sales at Vectra AI. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Nokia, Riverbed Technology, and EMC.

In his new role as Proofpoint’s EMEA channel lead, Jullien will oversee the firm’s channel and alliance operations across the region as it looks to further expand its partner ecosystem.

“Proofpoint is the trusted cybersecurity partner to some of the world’s most respected companies and is committed to its channel go-to-market strategy, giving us an exceptional opportunity for continued growth,” Jullien said in an announcement.

“Proofpoint continues to develop and launch innovative products to protect its customers’ people, wherever they are working.

“We believe this will help to expand our ecosystem’s reach and allow our channel partners to grow their Proofpoint business profitably whilst increasing customer relevance.”

Proofpoint has been working to expand its suite of integrated, cloud-based solutions over the last year, recently announcing its move to acquire security posture management firm Normalyze following the completion of its Tessian acquisition back in December 2023.

Alongside acquisitional growth, Proofpoint has been further developing its partnerships and recently unveiled a new strategic collaboration with CyberArk to bolster identity security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Additionally, July saw the vendor expand its presence in the DACH and Iberia markets through an expansion of its distribution partnership with Westcon Comstor to Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Joe Sykora, Proofpoint’s senior vice president of worldwide channels and partner sales, said the company’s recent moves have opened the door to attracting top talent.

"Proofpoint is a channel-first organization,” he explained. “As we have expanded our ecosystem in EMEA, Proofpoint's reputation as the leader in cybersecurity has enabled us to attract great talent.

“Jerome Jullien’s strong experience and drive will be invaluable in delivering our vision of human-centric security to our key partners, expanding our program in line with growing demand for our market-leading solutions.”