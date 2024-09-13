Proofpoint and CyberArk expand strategic partnership

Proofpoint and CyberArk have extended their strategic partnership in a bid to bolster identity security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments and improve defense against phishing attacks.

The freshly expanded collaboration will see the launch of new software integrations and a ZenWeb browser extension to tackle critical cybersecurity challenges across the enterprise.

The pair’s integration combines layered defenses to halt threats before they reach end users and applies preventative policies and controls. Proofpoint works to prevent email attacks from reaching end users and identify targets using trillions of data points, before CyberArk uses the data to apply adaptive controls and identity security policies.

“Because attackers now see people and their digital identities as their target of choice, it's time to shift security strategies to protect people and defend the data they create, placing identity at the centre of security,” explained Ryan Kalember, Proofpoint’s chief strategy officer.

“Our strategic partnership with CyberArk represents a significant advancement in identity-centric security, empowering organizations to connect their key platform to understand human risk with their platform to mitigate it.”

ZenWeb browser extension

As part of the collaboration, customers can utilize a new Proofpoint ZenWeb browser extension designed to protect employees and contractors from malicious URLs that can download malware or steal corporate credentials and sensitive data.

Powered by Proofpoint’s threat intelligence capabilities, the extension can be deployed with CyberArk’s Secure Browser to help organizations detect and block malicious sites in real-time.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The offering also includes the ability to apply granular policies to help secure privileged users, adaptive controls and policies, as well as streamlined incident response and automated remediation processes.

Deeper integrations

Other additions include an integration between Proofpoint’s Nexus Threat Intelligence and CyberArk Identity Flows, designed to identity and assess email threats before providing adaptive response and remediation.

Additionally, privileged users with high-risk access will be singled out for enhanced layers of protection and real-time remediation through an integration designed to manage and secure automated privileged account and local admin discovery.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Clarence Hinton, CyberArk’s chief strategy officer, said the existing approach to identity security must “drastically evolve” in order to keep organizations safe.

“With a single compromised identity, threat actors can attain an initial foothold that unlocks significant opportunities for all kinds of downstream attacks, including data theft and ransomware,” he said.

“Both CyberArk and Proofpoint are innovators in their respective security domains and share a commitment to placing digital identities at the centre of security strategies to deliver better outcomes for our joint customers.”