Westcon-Comstor eyes European growth with Proofpoint partnership

Westcon-Comstor has announced an extension of its partnership with cybersecurity and compliance specialist Proofpoint into new European markets.

The new agreement marks the next stage of a phased rollout for the partnership and will see Westcon-Comstor distribute the firm’s human-centric security solutions to channel partners across Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

The addition of DACH and Iberia markets builds on existing agreements in place for France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Italy, Greece, and the UK. The pair also plan to further expand the partnership in the future.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor said Proofpoint’s security solutions will enable organizations in the regions to better defend against advanced email threats and related compliance risks.

“We are thrilled to be taking our winning partnership with Proofpoint to new markets within Europe,” said Daniel Hurel, senior vice president, Westcon EMEA cybersecurity and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor.

“Proofpoint is a technology alliance partner of Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler, and as such is becoming a key player in our zero trust and cloud security strategy.

“Expanding our relationship into Germany, Spain and Portugal will enable partners in these countries to offer their customers a unique solution that spans network, endpoint security, cloud, email, and social media attack vectors via an integrated, multi-layered protection with shared threat intelligence, ultimately reducing the attack surface.”

According to Proofpoint’s recent 2024 Data Loss Landscape report, people are the root cause of most data loss incidents, with more than 70% of the survey’s respondents having identified careless users as a cause of their data loss.

In a separate report, the 2024 Voice of the CISO, the company also found that 70% of surveyed CISOs believe their organization is at risk of a significant cyber attack within the next year due to the challenges of human error and the emergence of AI technologies.

In a bid to tackle these challenges, Proofpoint recently unveiled two new security innovations designed to offer comprehensive end-to-end email protection across the entire email delivery chain.

The firm’s enhanced core email security packages now include pre-delivery defense against social engineering threats and malicious links, while users can also protect themselves against targeted threats with adaptive email security capabilities that form a fully integrated layer of behavioral AI-based defense at the post-delivery stage.

Kent Breaux, Proofpoint’s senior vice president for EMEA, said email remains the top threat actor as cyber criminals continue to target organizations and their employees with social engineering attacks.

“Proofpoint is one of the first companies to integrate a human-centric view into its security platform to easily identify vulnerable users and create a tailored security approach to best protect each individual employee, across multiple cloud platforms,” he said.

“This extended collaboration with Westcon delivers first-class cyber security protection that meets the needs of all organizations facing today’s fast-evolving threat landscape and further enforces Proofpoint’s commitment to its channel business in the DACH and Iberia markets.”