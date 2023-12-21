Proofpoint closes acquisition of email security firm Tessian

Cyber security provider Proofpoint has completed its acquisition of London-based cloud email security specialist Tessian.

Tessian’s security platform offers AI-powered behavioral and dynamic detection to automatically protect against accidental data loss and email-based threats, with the firm’s Guardian, Enforcer, and Defender solutions using machine learning to provide holistic data loss prevention services.

Proofpoint said it will combine Tessian solutions with its own security portfolio to provide organizations with “the most comprehensive defense available” in the battle against the human layer risks, regardless of their chosen deployment model.

In an announcement, the company revealed that these new joint solutions are scheduled to hit the market in early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Tessian’s innovative technology will further enhance Proofpoint’s threat and information protection platforms by adding powerful layers of AI-powered defense that address risky user behaviors including misdirected email and data exfiltration,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Proofpoint’s Security Products and Services Group.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Tessian team to Proofpoint and look forward to helping organizations address the most frequent form of data loss at the most critical stages of the attack chain.”

Proofpoint eyes stronger security portfolio

The move comes amid a period of continued ransomware and business email compromise (BEC) threats, the company said, both of which pose a significant risk to IT systems globally.

Research from Proofpoint found that people-targeted attacks and human error account for 90% of all successful cyber attacks, as well as over 90% of data loss.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of data loss incidents arose from misdirected emails, the study found.

The Tessian acquisition, as first revealed back in November, will result in a combined offering that works to tackle the full range of human-targeted threats, including the likes of social engineering, malware, and credential phishing.

Organizations will also be able to leverage its combination of activity, behavioral AI, and data classification to protect critical collaboration channels such as email, cloud, and endpoints, Proofpoint said.

“Email continues to be a key risk vector and core focus for many organizations” commented Jerry Kowalski, chief information security officer at investment banking and capital markets firm, Jefferies.

“We look forward to seeing how the combination of Tessian’s behavioral-based approach with Proofpoint’s industry-leading data will protect companies against the most advanced forms of email risk and data loss.”