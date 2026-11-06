‘The UK has the talent, ambition, and entrepreneurial energy to help define the next chapter of AI’: OpenAI continues UK expansion with new managing director
Elke Karskens’ appointment comes as OpenAI expands its footprint in the UK and Ireland
OpenAI has appointed a new managing director for the UK & Ireland and Northern Europe as the company eyes continued expansion across the region.
Under the newly-created role, Elke Karskens will lead operations across both the UK and Ireland, with responsibility for activities in the Nordics, Netherlands, and Benelux.
Based out of the company’s London office, OpenAI said Karskens will play a key role in building deeper relationships with consumers, customers, developers, and partners across northern Europe.
Emmanuel Marill, managing director for EMEA at OpenAI, said the appointment highlights the company’s long-term commitment to the region.
“Elke brings a deep understanding of these markets, alongside valuable experience leading our international marketing team,” he commented.
“She will help us respond to the needs of local users and organizations and put OpenAI’s technology and expertise to work for them.”
According to OpenAI, Karskens brings a wealth of experience to the new role, having led the company’s international marketing team since March 2025.
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She previously served as senior country director for UK, Benelux, and Nordics at Coinbase and held senior marketing and partnership roles at Facebook and Skype.
OpenAI’s UK push continues
Karskens’ appointment marks the latest in a series of efforts to ramp up operations across the UK and Ireland.
The company noted that the UK is one of its “most important European markets” and ranks among the top ten countries globally for ChatGPT and OpenAI API usage.
OpenAI opened its first UK-based office in mid-2023, and earlier this year announced plans to open its largest research hub outside the United States in the UK.
In April, the firm revealed it had secured a new permanent London office space at Regent Square in King’s Cross. Expected to open in 2027, the site will host more than 500 staff, marking a significant increase in headcount for UK operations.
Karskens said she intends to work closely with local partners and customers in the new role, highlighting the strength of the UK’s technology sector.
“The UK has the talent, ambition and entrepreneurial energy to help define the next chapter of AI,” she said.
“I’m excited to listen to our users, work closely with our partners, and help more people and organizations across the region turn the possibilities of AI into practical, trusted progress.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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