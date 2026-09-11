Nebula appoints Jack Bell as strategic partner acquisition manager
The new hire brings eleven years of telecoms industry experience to the vendor’s channel team
Nebula has announced the appointment of Jack Bell as strategic partner acquisition manager, as the workplace communications software provider moves to strengthen its channel team.
Bell brings eleven years of telecommunications experience to the role and joins the business from Gamma Communications. There, he spent almost four years in partner acquisition, most recently serving as senior partner acquisition executive.
He also adds experience from both sides of the customer and partner relationship, through previous customer service, account management, and partner-facing roles.
In his new position, Bell will work within Nebula’s strategic partner team, focusing on building relationships with businesses across the channel and helping prospective partners understand the commercial and technical opportunities available through the Nebula platform.
“Jack brings a really rounded understanding of the telecoms industry,” said Sam Giggle, Nebula’s managing director of channel, in an announcement. “His experience across customers, accounts and partners will be a valuable addition to our channel team.”
Headquartered in Guildford, Surrey, Nebula specializes in workplace communications software delivered as a service, covering areas such as voice, messaging, customer experience, AI, and analytics.
The firm’s proprietary technology powers a portfolio of communications applications designed for both reseller and end-customer markets.
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With Bell’s appointment, Nebula is looking to strengthen its partner ecosystem of more than 700 resellers and MSPs, as well as its channel-first business approach.
The move also follows a period of strong growth for the vendor. In 2025, the firm successfully added more than 42,000 net new users to its CallSwitch One platform, while completing the migration of 200,000 legacy users to its wholly owned IP network.
Commenting on his new role, Bell said he will draw upon his experience across the telecommunications industry to help drive continued success for the vendor’s network of channel partners.
“I’ve worked across telecoms for eleven years, from customer service and account management through to partner acquisition,” he said. “I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to Nebula and working closely with businesses across the channel.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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