AND Digital continues US expansion with new hire

AND Digital has announced the appointment of Daniel Durham as chief for client partnerships, as the technology services and consultancy firm continues its expansion into the US market.

A seasoned business transformation executive, he brings more than 25 years’ industry experience and expertise in helping businesses grow revenue, deliver customer experience improvements, optimize their operations, and manage risk.

Previously, he has held managing director leadership roles at North Highland, Curinos, and Slalom, and has previously served as a partner at EY.

In his new role, Durham is tasked with supporting AND’s ongoing US growth ambitions and will focus on building its go-to-market strategy. He will also work to help organizations accelerate their business transformation and maximise returns on their AI, data, and cloud investments, the firm said.

Latest Videos From ChannelPro Watch full video here:

Commenting on his appointment, Durham said he was attracted to the company by its approach to helping businesses rethink how they work.

“We identify cost savings first to fund modernization, then use our ‘Guide, Build, Equip’ model to build their internal AI and digital capabilities,” he explained. “AI, data and cloud are where our clients are focused right now, and they need a partner who can connect all three to real business results.

“I’m excited about how we combine business expertise with strong cloud and data engineering and practical AI to transform how organizations operate and create value.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Supporting AND’s ongoing US expansion

The appointment is the latest in a series of hires for AND in 2026, which included Catherine Rousseau joining as technical solutions director and John Bintu becoming head of its Databricks and Fabric practice. The move also follows a successful 2025, with the business recording 400% growth.

AND said Durham’s appointment underlines its investment in experienced US leadership and will strengthen its ability to engage senior business leaders on strategic priorities.

For clients, the firm expects the move to help them transition out of AI experimentation and apply new capabilities across operations, products, customer experiences, and business models.

AND Digital’s US president Mike Lee described the appointment as a “key milestone” as the firm presses on with its US expansion.

“C-suite executives don't want standalone AI experiments - they need a trusted partner who can unlock cost efficiencies to self-fund deep technology modernization as we have successfully been doing with our clients,” he said.

“Daniel brings the exact leadership needed to scale our transformation proposition across the dynamic US mid-market, helping companies, especially in the $500M to $10B range, overcome operational complexity and modernize with speed to drive tangible value.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.