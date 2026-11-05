AND Digital continues US expansion with new hire
The business transformation veteran will oversee AND’s go-to-market strategy as it eyes further expansion across the US
AND Digital has announced the appointment of Daniel Durham as chief for client partnerships, as the technology services and consultancy firm continues its expansion into the US market.
A seasoned business transformation executive, he brings more than 25 years’ industry experience and expertise in helping businesses grow revenue, deliver customer experience improvements, optimize their operations, and manage risk.
Previously, he has held managing director leadership roles at North Highland, Curinos, and Slalom, and has previously served as a partner at EY.
In his new role, Durham is tasked with supporting AND’s ongoing US growth ambitions and will focus on building its go-to-market strategy. He will also work to help organizations accelerate their business transformation and maximise returns on their AI, data, and cloud investments, the firm said.
Commenting on his appointment, Durham said he was attracted to the company by its approach to helping businesses rethink how they work.
“We identify cost savings first to fund modernization, then use our ‘Guide, Build, Equip’ model to build their internal AI and digital capabilities,” he explained. “AI, data and cloud are where our clients are focused right now, and they need a partner who can connect all three to real business results.
“I’m excited about how we combine business expertise with strong cloud and data engineering and practical AI to transform how organizations operate and create value.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Supporting AND’s ongoing US expansion
The appointment is the latest in a series of hires for AND in 2026, which included Catherine Rousseau joining as technical solutions director and John Bintu becoming head of its Databricks and Fabric practice. The move also follows a successful 2025, with the business recording 400% growth.
AND said Durham’s appointment underlines its investment in experienced US leadership and will strengthen its ability to engage senior business leaders on strategic priorities.
For clients, the firm expects the move to help them transition out of AI experimentation and apply new capabilities across operations, products, customer experiences, and business models.
AND Digital’s US president Mike Lee described the appointment as a “key milestone” as the firm presses on with its US expansion.
“C-suite executives don't want standalone AI experiments - they need a trusted partner who can unlock cost efficiencies to self-fund deep technology modernization as we have successfully been doing with our clients,” he said.
“Daniel brings the exact leadership needed to scale our transformation proposition across the dynamic US mid-market, helping companies, especially in the $500M to $10B range, overcome operational complexity and modernize with speed to drive tangible value.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
AWS cloud contract could cost Home Office over £1 billion
News A pipeline notice shows a significant increase compared to a 2023 Home Office contract with AWS
-
Nine-in-ten businesses can't ditch their cloud provider – here's why
News Research shows that most say it would take weeks or months to migrate
-
Lakeside Software taps Mark Benson to lead EMEA channel strategy
News The appointment comes as the digital employee experience (DEX) vendor looks to expand its partner ecosystem around the SysTrack platform
-
NCC Group names Guy Ellis as CEO amid improved cyber profitability
News Ellis will focus on expanding recurring revenues and scaling the firm’s cyber capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth
-
Overe targets MSP and SMB security gains with former Sophos CSO appointment
News Overe wants to bolster support for MSPs and small businesses after a “massive win” on the recruitment front
-
Tesco names Chris Blatchford as new chief technology officer
News Blatchford will join the supermarket group in March 2027, following the upcoming retirement of Guus Dekkers
-
NetApp strengthens UK&I leadership bench with double appointment
News Liam Varndell joins the vendor as senior director of solutions engineering, while Simon Mead becomes senior director of partner sales
-
Nebula appoints Jack Bell as strategic partner acquisition manager
News The new hire brings eleven years of telecoms industry experience to the vendor’s channel team
-
GCX Managed Services eyes channel growth with triple leadership hire
News The managed network and security services provider has appointed new channel leads for the UK, Italy, and the DACH region
-
Advania targets fresh growth with new UK chief executive
News The seasoned technology veteran will lead the IT services provider into its next phase of growth and transformation