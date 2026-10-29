NCC Group names Guy Ellis as CEO amid improved cyber profitability

NCC Group has announced the appointment of Guy Ellis as its CEO following the company’s transition into a pure-play cybersecurity business.

He succeeds former CEO Mike Maddison with immediate effect, who is stepping down following four and a half years leading the business and delivering its transformation.

Ellis takes the role having served as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) since 2023. During that time, he played a key role in strengthening NCC’s financial performance and commercial discipline, including delivering the successful divestment of software escrow business Escode.

Current group financial director Andy Beaver will become interim CFO to support the leadership transition, NCC said.

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“Over the past four and a half years, Mike and the Executive team have transformed NCC into a focused and strategically positioned cybersecurity business,” said NCC Group chair Chris Stone.

“The successful disposal of Escode, the strengthening of our balance sheet and the substantial return of capital to shareholders have created a strong platform for future growth.”

According to Stone, Ellis was identified by the board as the right person to lead NCC through its next growth phase, following an internal and external process.

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“Having helped shape and deliver our strategy, Guy brings a unique combination of operational, commercial and financial leadership experience, together with a deep understanding of our clients, people and markets,” he added.

As CEO, Ellis said he will focus on deepening the company’s client relationships, expanding its managed services capabilities, and scaling its cyber expertise.

“We are privileged to work with many of the world's leading organisations and there is a significant opportunity to build on those relationships,” he explained. “As AI continues to reshape the risk landscape, the need for trusted independent cyber expertise has never been greater.”

Building on increasing revenues

Alongside the appointment, NCC announced a trading update for the year ended 30 September 2026, with the company stating it expects full year revenue to be in line with market expectations and adjusted EBITDA to be ahead of forecasts.

The firm’s cyber business is anticipated to generate revenue of approximately £235 million, marking a 3.7% increase on the previous comparable period, while gross margin is forecast to hit a record 38.4%, up 1.8%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be £16.3 million – equating to around 6.9% of revenue.

Looking ahead, NCC said its cost and efficiency program is on track as it eyes further organic growth, while financial expectations for the year ahead remain unchanged.

“I want to thank all our colleagues for their commitment, hard work and focus throughout FY26,” Ellis added.

“Everyone at NCC is focused on the significant opportunity ahead of us as we target organic growth, recurring revenues and to drive profits through a continued margin expansion with a plan to get to mid teen EBITDA margins.”

NCC expects to publish its audited FY26 results on 10 December 2026, which it said will disclose a more in-depth update on its growth strategy.

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