Tesco names Chris Blatchford as new chief technology officer
Blatchford will join the supermarket group in March 2027, following the upcoming retirement of Guus Dekkers
Tesco has announced the appointment of Chris Blatchford as chief technology officer (CTO) and a member of the executive committee from March 2027.
He will replace the supermarket giant’s current CTO Guus Dekkers, who is retiring in December following eight years with the company.
Blatchford joins Tesco from Kingfisher plc, where he currently serves as group CTO and is responsible for technology, data, and product platforms across its B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, and Brico Dépôt businesses.
In an announcement, Tesco highlighted Blatchford’s track record of driving digital transformation, modernizing technology platforms, and applying data and emerging technologies to improve experiences for both customers and staff.
Blatchford said he is excited to be joining the business at a time when the technology agenda is more important than ever.
“There are so many opportunities for technology to improve the experience for customers and colleagues across the Tesco ecosystem,” he said.
“Tesco has built an outstanding technology organisation under Guus's leadership, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and continue delivering technology that makes a real difference for customers, colleagues and the business."
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Retiring CTO Guus Dekkers joined Tesco in 2018, later becoming a member of the executive committee in March 2021, and his tenure saw technology become an increasingly important factor in the company’s success.
He is credited with playing a pivotal role in the modernization of Tesco's technology capabilities, the strengthening of its digital and data foundations, and the building of growth-enabling platforms.
"Leading the Technology team at Tesco has been a huge privilege,” Dekkers commented. “I know the team will continue to go from strength to strength under Chris's leadership, and I wish him every success in the role.”
Maintaining leadership continuity
To bridge the gap between Dekkers’ retirement and Blatchford’s arrival, Tesco’s technology director Jane Mustoe will become acting chief technology officer from the beginning of November.
Commenting on the leadership change, Tesco group chief executive Ken Murphy praised Dekkers’ “outstanding contribution” to the business’ success.
“His leadership has been central to strengthening our technology capabilities and delivering our strategic ambitions,” he said.
“I'm also grateful for the contribution he has made as a member of our Executive Committee and his commitment to developing technology talent."
Murphy added that the group has found a strong successor in Blatchford as it seeks to continue leveraging technology as part of its ongoing growth ambitions.
“He has led technology, data and digital transformation at scale and brings a combination of strategic vision, deep technical expertise and a strong track record of building high-performing teams,” he said.
“I am confident he will help us continue to strengthen the role technology plays in serving customers and colleagues and supporting our long-term growth."
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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