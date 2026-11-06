Abnormal AI taps new CMO in fresh growth drive

Abnormal AI has appointed Don Jeter as its new chief marketing officer (CMO) , as the behavioral AI specialist prepares for its next phase of growth.

The seasoned marketing executive joins the business from cybersecurity automation provider Torq, where he served as CMO, following senior marketing roles at Symantec and Veritas Technologies.

He also previously led Pax8’s global marketing strategy as the firm grew its annual recurring revenue from $5 million to $1 billion.

Throughout his career, Jeter has built a reputation for challenging conventional B2B marketing strategies through use of bold messaging, provocative campaigns, and unorthodox methods.

Latest Videos From ChannelPro Watch full video here:

Reporting to Abnormal founder and CEO Evan Reiser, he will play a key role as the company works to expand its international presence and take its behavioral AI offering to a wider audience.

In an announcement, Jeter said the growing influence of AI is equipping attackers with more sophisticated tools, making it more difficult than ever for businesses to distinguish malicious activity from legitimate behavior .

“Abnormal built its behavioral AI approach to understand what normal looks like, long before this new wave of AI emerged,” he explained.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That foundation is how we protect enterprises as the threat landscape evolves. It’s why I believe Abnormal is the most important cybersecurity company of the AI era, and why I couldn’t pass up this mission.”

Expanding Abnormal AI's market presence

Founded in 2018, Abnormal AI uses behavioral AI to tackle cyber crime, helping customers understand normal activity and detect security threats that may go undetected by traditional tools.

The company’s behavioral approach started in email security and has since been expanded into identity and AI security, following the launch of a new AI Security suite back in September 2026, as well as a new partnership with OpenAI.

Abnormal said it now protects more than 5,000 organizations, including almost a third of the Fortune 500.

As it prepares for its next phase of growth, the firm said it is looking to play a more influential role in helping enterprises adopt and operate AI technologies, as well increase its market presence.

“Many security tools look for known threats,” commented Evan Reiser, founder and CEO of Abnormal AI. “We look for abnormal behavior, which helps us detect and stop previously unseen attacks.”

This behavioral approach now underpins Abnormal’s efforts to secure AI at a time when the technology is taking on greater responsibility inside organizations. According to Reiser, security teams must now monitor behavior across identities and AI, rather than just tracking who has access.

“Everyone talks about AI,” he added. “We’ve been building for it for years. Don will make sure the market knows it.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.