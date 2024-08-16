Embracing the future of financial services
Embedded Finance is leading the way. Discover how merchants could stand to gain the most.
Did you know the European Embedded Finance market is set to hit €180bn by 2028?
Embedded Finance delivers the instant, flexible, and personalized experiences consumers desire. How? By integrating financial services into non-financial platforms right at the point of sale.
48% of UK consumers are more likely to make a purchase if instalments are available.
Want to be a part of this evolution?
This whitepaper explores how merchants can leverage this opportunity to help increase loyalty, drive higher sales, and gain valuable customer insights.
Provided by Visa
