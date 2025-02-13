Westcon-Comstor bolsters leadership with double appointment

Westcon-Comstor has announced a brace of key leadership appointments within its Cisco-focused Comstor business.

The move sees Dell veteran Stéphane Reboud take the role of senior vice president of Comstor sales, Europe, while former Cisco executive Steven Heinsius becomes vice president of product management and marketing for EMEA.

The double appointment is the latest move by Comstor to strengthen its operations in the region, with the firm having recently secured EMEA distribution rights to Cisco-owned Splunk .

A seasoned industry veteran, Reboud joins the business having spent more than two decades at Dell. Most recently, he led the tech giant’s mid-market business segment around the world, mobilizing its sales teams and channel partner ecosystem to meet customer needs.

During his Dell career, the experienced executive also previously led service sales across EMEA, as well as served as chief of staff Dell’s EMEA president, spearheading the integration of software sales following the firm’s $67 billion acquisition of EMC.

Based in France, Reboud is now tasked with leveraging Comstor’s value-added services and Cisco expertise to drive growth for European partners.

“My guiding mission during my 20-plus years at Dell has been to facilitate technological innovation and collaboration, striving to be a good listener and a true business partner, ultimately empowering customers through smart decision-making,” Reboud said in an announcement.

“I am bringing these values and this philosophy to Comstor as we harness our world-leading expertise in all things Cisco to unleash growth across the value chain.”

Steven Heinsius also brings more than 25 years in the IT distribution and technology sectors, including a 14-year spell at Cisco where he most recently served as director of software sales for EMEA.

In that role, Heinsius is credited with embracing new technologies such as AI as part of his leadership approach, while also utilizing software and services in enterprise agreements to fuel continuous growth. He is also a certified Cisco Technologies instructor.

As Comstor’s new vice president of product management and marketing for EMEA, the Netherlands-based veteran will now leverage his Cisco expertise to drive new opportunities for partners, the firm said.

“I’m passionate about driving innovation and providing superior customer experiences, and joining Comstor at this exciting point in its evolution represents the perfect opportunity to do precisely that,” Heinsius said.

“One of my main priorities over the coming months is to enable partners to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the game-changing Cisco 360 Partner Programme, answering any questions they have, and providing tailored support and guidance.”