Westcon-Comstor hits 100% renewable electricity target in the UK

Global technology provider and specialist distributor, Westcon-Comstor, has revealed the entirety of its electricity needs in the UK are now being met through renewable sources.

The company’s sites in Bracknell, Cirencester, and Swindon are now fully powered by renewable electricity, making the UK the first country in which it has reached the milestone.

The achievement marks a significant step towards Westcon-Comstor’s wider aim of implementing 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030 - a target the company set last year in line with the RE100 global renewable energy initiative.

“Having set ourselves ambitious sustainability targets as a business, it’s rewarding to be able to demonstrate that we are making tangible progress in an important market like the UK,” said Mark McLardie, head of ESG at Westcon-Comstor, in an announcement.

Westcon-Comstor eyes lower consumption

In addition to its move to more sustainable energy sources, Westcon-Comstor said it has also implemented measures to reduce its energy consumption across its sites in the UK.

At its Swindon logistics facility, the firm has recently upgraded to energy efficient LED lighting – a measure it estimates will lower consumption by 25,000kWh every year.

Meanwhile, at its offices in Cirencester and Bracknell, the firm has adopted electric vehicle (EV) charging points for its employees.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Net zero by 2050

Westcon-Comstor, which currently operates in more than 70 countries, set its target of reaching 100% renewable electricity to align with RE100 global corporate renewable energy initiative.

Led by Climate Group, the collaborative brings together influential global organizations committed to reaching entirely renewable electricity and pushing towards zero carbon grids at scale.

Westcon-Comstor said it set the goal to complement its emissions reduction targets as it works towards its wider objective of reaching net zero by 2050. The firm recently became the first major global tech distributor to have its net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Pure Storage) Get tips on what to consider when scoping a sustainable data centre

“Purchased electricity currently accounts for nearly 70% of our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions globally, and moving to renewable sources will accelerate our progress towards a 50% reduction in these emissions by 2030,” McLardie explained.

“We also recognize that reducing energy consumption has a vital role to play in ensuring our business is operating sustainably, and this is a real focus for us in the UK and globally.”