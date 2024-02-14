HPE taps AI-driven cloud management to simplify GreenLake for Block Storage

HPE has announced the third release of HPE GreenLake for Block Storage offering, a modular, scale-out block storage service designed to create agile cloud environments for businesses.

Managed through the HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform, this system delivers an on-premises cloud experience with several features likely to attract the prospective enterprise customer.

The offering combines a block storage architecture with AI-driven management capabilities, promising users 100% data availability, efficient scale, and a high-level of resilience in mission critical workloads.

“Our announcement represents the next step in a multi-step journey to consolidate, standardize and simplify our HPE block storage portfolio on a common software and hardware stack — all with a unified cloud management experience provided by the HPE GreenLake platform,” a HPE spokesperson said.

According to HPE, the service will simplify a user’s cloud environment “with an AI-driven cloud management experience” built on artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps).

It will deliver an operational experience that mitigates the need for “firefighting” by predicting potential disruptions through AI-driven intelligence. Administrators are then able to rely on AI-driven recommendations to support data management decisions.

This will also help to reduce the time consumed through incident response and escalation.

HPE said the release aims to “eliminate the guesswork for customers", specifically with regard to storage optimization. AI can generate detailed reports and analytics to provide insights into individual cloud environments.

These AI tools are also necessary in supporting user interaction with HPE’s block storage architecture, which aims to improve performance and resilience within cloud environments.

Where older storage architectures are often held back by weaknesses in the conduit between storage sites, also known as the midplane, HPE’s take on block storage provides users with an altered version of the conduit which is more flexible.

This allows users to incrementally add modular units to their cloud system in the event they need to increase performance or capacity.

HPE eyes greater scalability for users

Scalability is the aim here, allowing users to constantly update and adapt, though there’s also a cost efficiency angle; businesses can tailor how much storage they purchase or use at any one time, depending on the changing demands of their workload or requirements.

Mission-criticality also stands to benefit from this solution, if that’s the particular concern of a business.

The flexibility of HPE’s block storage creates a “shared-everything” environment which provides users with consistent, low-latency performance at scale, the firm said.

Using this storage system in conjunction with HPE’s AI-driven management platform unlocks an impressive level of usability for enterprise customers.

“HPE GreenLake for Block Storage built on HPE Alletra Storage MP is an always-on service that’s built on an AI-driven, disaggregated, no single-point-of-failure platform to guarantee unrivaled 100% data availability for your mission-critical apps,” the company said.