HPE eyes ‘major leap’ for GreenLake with Morpheus Data acquisition

HPE has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Colorado-based hybrid cloud management and platform operations specialist, Morpheus Data.

The purchase follows HPE’s successful acquisition of IT operations management leader OpsRamp last year, and marks the next stage of its pursuit to expand the hybrid operations capabilities available via HPE GreenLake.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but HPE revealed the acquisition is expected to be finalized in early Q4 of its 2024 fiscal year.

Upon completion, Morpheus’ technology will be integrated into the GreenLake platform, adding a host of capabilities such as multi-vendor, multi-cloud application provisioning, orchestration and automation, as well as FinOps capabilities for cloud cost optimization.

In an announcement, HPE said the integration will reinforce its position as the first vendor to provide a full suite of enterprise-grade capabilities and services across the hybrid cloud stack.

“With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager of hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE.

Future-proofing HPE GreenLake

The acquisition of Morpheus Data is the latest move from HPE in its bid to ‘future-proof’ GreenLake and ensure the platform is suitably equipped to manage modern virtualized, cloud native, and AI workloads.

With Morpheus on board, customers will be able to orchestrate and automate the full lifecycle management of applications across hybrid environments, enabling them to provision and manage workloads across both traditional and modern cloud environments.

HPE said it will also combine its own multi-vendor, multi-cloud IT data with Morpheus’ FinOps capabilities to help enterprises optimize their spending across cloud environments.

Morpheus’ technology will be integrated into the GreenLake cloud and HPE’s private cloud portfolio but will also be available to customers as a standalone software offering. HPE said it will also continue to support the company’s existing customers and partnerships.

“This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers,” commented Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO at Morpheus Data.

“Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multi-cloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape.”