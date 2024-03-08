Regain IT and security control: How Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud tames complexity

By ITPro
published

Address IT and security challenges with digital initiatives

A webinar screen with contributor images, with discussions around how to tame IT and security complexities with Cloudflare
(Image credit: Cloudflare)

Securing modern work across users, devices, applications, networks, and clouds has never been more complicated. In a recent Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Cloudflare, 39% of IT and security respondents admitted that their organizations have lost control over their digital environments due to complexity challenges.

Lost digital control can have consequences on customer experiences, employee productivity, time to market, risk profile, and more. A new approach is needed to address this critical business challenge and help organizations avoid these pitfalls and restore control.

In this on-demand webinar, guest speaker, Heath Mullins, Senior Analyst at Forrester, will present on the landscape of digital complexity. Attend this session to learn more about:

  • Factors that contribute to loss of IT and security control
  • Business implications as a result of lost control
  • How Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps manage the chaos.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers.

