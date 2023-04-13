Solving the cloud-native app puzzle with CNAPP
The value of integrating cloud-native application protection into security and development
There are a lot of pieces in the cloud security puzzle, and sometimes it can seem like it’s not clear how they fit in the big picture. Think cloud access security brokers (CASBs). Or cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs). Or cloud security posture management (CSPM). Not to mention software composition analysis (SCA), extended detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR).
All of these have their roles in protecting your cloud environments and infrastructure. Yet many are point solutions, operating like clusters of puzzle pieces lying in different places on the card table with no edge to create the big picture.
Download now to solve your cloud-native app puzzles.
Provided by TrendMicro
ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Most Popular
By Staff
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.