HPE’s ‘one-click AI solution’ for private cloud cuts project times from months to a ‘single moment’

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is now rolling out HPE Private Cloud AI, along with new solution accelerators designed to automate and streamline applications.

Co-developed with Nvidia, HPE Private Cloud AI is a cloud-based solution to help businesses build and deploy generative AI applications that was introduced as part of the Nvidia AI Computing by HPE portfolio.

"Businesses are deploying GenAI in an environment where they are simultaneously under pressure to begin quickly and show real value," said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE.

"However, implementing AI applications requires organizations to string together various models, datasets, tools and other resources. Solution accelerators are a key differentiator within HPE Private Cloud AI, simplifying a project that could take months to deploy and consolidating that timeline down to a single moment for the enterprise."

The new solution accelerators allow virtual assistants to be launched in one click and be working in seconds. They're customizable, modular low-code or no-code applications using Nvidia NIM microservices, and run in HPE Private Cloud AI managed through HPE GreenLake cloud, providing end-to-end security, including enterprise guardrails and data isolation for additional safeguarding.

The first, available today, is a generative AI virtual assistant to build interactive chatbots that answer questions asked in natural language, informed by an organization’s private data and powered by open-source large language models.

AI applications for multiple uses, for example tech support, sales quote generation and marketing content creation. The next version of the virtual assistant, says HPE, can be easily updated and will support voice, images and multi-agent support, for more advanced content-generation and multi-tasking.

Cloud Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Future solution accelerators will feature commonly-used AI applications for various vertical industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, energy and the public sector; some will be based on Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints, reference AI use cases that enterprises can continually refine based on data and feedback.

"Enterprises are looking for accelerated, customized AI tools to meet the needs of their company-specific use cases," said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products at Nvidia.

"Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints allow AI applications developed with HPE Private Cloud AI to be refined using human feedback, improving models in a continuous learning cycle."

HPE's also launching the Unleash AI partner program, which will include software providers across the data, AI model and AI application layers of the technology stack, as well as system integrators and service providers for advisory, design, implementation and management of full-stack customer AI solutions.

Partner solutions, including those based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, will be curated and pre-validated to run in HPE Private Cloud AI. The program's designed to complement a new AI partner strategy HPE announced in collaboration with Nvidia.