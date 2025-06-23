HPE just announced huge changes to its channel programs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has unveiled HPE Partner Ready Vantage, a new, unified channel program designed to help partners unlock new growth opportunities across its product portfolio.

From November 1, the enterprise technology giant’s existing programs, including HPE Partner Ready and HPE Partner Ready for Networking, will combine under the new initiative, as part of a phased roll-out.

With its simplified compensation model, HPE said the framework will deliver improved support to partners of all types via its various program tracks, as well as drive increased growth opportunities through simplified enrollment and flexible participation.

HPE partners will be able to focus on developing or integrating solutions, reselling HPE technologies and services, as well as delivering other services under their own branding, HPE’s brand, or a combination of both.

In an announcement, Simon Ewington, HPE’s senior vice president of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem, said the move reflects the company’s commitment to making it easier for partners to “differentiate with customers and grow their business.”

“This new program is simple, flexible and relevant, accelerating partners’ ability to engage with us, and deliver innovative solutions and services that provide brilliant results for their end customers,” he added.

HPE Partner Ready Vantage framework

The HPE Partner Ready Vantage program introduces a new Sell Track to help partners resell HPE’s portfolio in both operational expenditures (opex) via HPE GreenLake Flex solutions, as well as capital expenditures (capex) models through a single membership.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dedicated centers for Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking allow partners to tailor their focus areas while unlocking cross-sell potential through optional competencies such as Private Cloud, HPE GreenLake Flex, and SASE.

As part of its customer-first and partner-centric commitment, HPE has also introduced a series of new and updated competencies to help drive differentiation.

The new HPE Solutions for AI and HPE Solutions for Sovereign Cloud competencies help partners display that they have the necessary skills around AI and digital sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software certification and the HPE Aruba Networking Private 5G competency cover virtualization and next-gen networking.

As part of the revamp, partners can also leverage HPE’s new CloudPhysics Plus assessment tool, which provides intelligent recommendations for helping customers optimize their IT setups across various environments, including Hyper-V, bare metal, Kubernetes, and public cloud.

HPE CloudPhysics Plus will be available from Q4 2025 via GreenLake cloud and will be free of charge for participating partners.

Partners enrolled in the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Professional Services center will also be able to leverage a new rapid migration tool to deliver high-value services such as workload assessments, tailored recommendations, and seamless customer migrations.

Currently, the tool already supports several migrations, HPE said, with a new capability of migration to VM Essentials set to be introduced in July.

AI focus

For partners looking to target AI, HPE revealed it is also expanding its AI Focus initiative to include an additional 20 countries and a focus on targeting untapped regions and markets through distribution partners.

The firm said more partners will have access to its range of AI resources to help them build their AI practices and accelerate deals, alongside new learning resources and workshops.

Nvidia experts will also be integrated into AI acceleration workshops alongside new strategies for building AI practices and the latest AI trend insights.

Additionally, for a limited time, HPE Financial Services is also offering a reduced rate financing option on the HPE Private Cloud developer system, enabling partners to spread the cost over 36 months.

The system provides an instant AI development environment with tools to help developers prove and scale AI workloads.

HPE Smart Choice program for SMBs

Elsewhere, HPE’s Smart Choice program is now available exclusively via the channel.

Designed to equip partners with ready-to-go data center solutions for SMBs, the initiative offers fixed pricing, curated SKUs, and structured ordering processes.

With its comprehensive training and promotional assets, HPE said the program simplifies the purchasing process, drives faster sales, and enables improved alignment with customer buying patterns.