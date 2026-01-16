CES 2026: The year of AI PCs?
At tech's biggest event, manufacturers predicted major AI PC sales and Dell revived the XPS
The tech sector started this year with a bang at CES 2026, the annual event that brings together over 140,000 attendees to share the latest innovations in consumer and business technology.
Unsurprisingly, at this year’s event AI was a primary focus – with more details on Nvidia and AMD’s latest hardware, alongside AI PC innovations by brands like Lenovo.
Alongside these headlines, however, we also saw a return to form by companies such as Dell, with the resurrection of the XPS laptop range. What did we learn from CES about what to expect in business hardware over the coming year?
In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Mike Moore, deputy editor at TechRadar Pro, to discuss the biggest moments from CES 2026.
Highlights
"AMD is predicting that 2026 is going to be the first year when there's more AI PCs sold than non AI PCs and that's devices with an NPU, which can obviously be used for for all kinds of tasks. But, yeah, it seems that this is the next kind of big highlight and big landmark for device makers especially."
"So it's very interesting that this has been reversed quite so quickly, and they've clearly put a lot of effort and a lot of research and development into building a really striking and professional looking device. The fact that the XPS logo is now on the lid, replacing the Dell logo, is quite telling, they really want to have this front and center as well."
"That was the big theme of Lisa Su's keynote for AMD, saying that we're going to need yotta scale power. Which is numbers beyond most ordinary, everyday understanding, I think it's 10 yotta flops, which definitely is not something I've just made up, but a one followed by 24 zeros. So around 10,000 times the amount of AI compute that we saw a couple of years ago. So by the end of the decade, we need all of this power and infrastructure – where does it all come from? Who's going to be building it? How is it maintained and ensure that it's running correctly? It's the companies like AMD and Nvidia who really want to take a step forward and take responsibility for that."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Footnotes
- CES 2026: All the live updates as they happen from day one
- AI PCs will ‘become the norm’ by 2029 as enterprise and consumer demand surges
- Return of the XPS: Dell resurrects iconic brand at CES after customer demand
- Lenovo reveals slick rollable screen concept and a voice-controlled ThinkBook at CES 2026
- A Lenovo partnership may be the only thing FIFA gets right for the World Cup, going by CES 2026
- Nobody asked for AI PCs, but they’ve been thrust upon us – at least Dell realizes it’s probably made a mistake
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter
- Join us on LinkedIn
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
-
1,800 MSPs impacted in Pax8 data leak after company shared partner information via email
News More than a thousand MSPs have been alerted that competitors may now have access to sensitive business data
-
Workers are wasting half a day each week fixing AI ‘workslop’
News Better staff training and understanding of the technology is needed to cut down on AI workslop
-
Has business hardware peaked?
ITPro Podcast NPUs, e-ink, and immersive headsets are the latest hardware innovations for business devices
-
Are AI PCs becoming the norm?
ITPro Podcast As manufacturers increasingly embed NPUs in devices, what are the benefits to businesses?
-
June rundown: 2,000 missing devices and why threat groups are being renamed
ITPro Podcast Nvidia talked up the UK's AI prowess while also talking down its supercomputer infrastructure
-
CES 2025: AI laptops and Nvidia’s tiny powerhouse
ITPro Podcast Project DIGITS promises to put the power of local LLMs on the desks of developers
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Solving the semiconductor shortage
IT Pro Podcast When the chips are down, supply chains may need a long time to ramp back up to full capacity
-
IT Pro Podcast Special Edition: How laptops have changed in the last five years
Sponsored Technology has advanced a long way since 2017 and so have our needs
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Is planned obsolescence real?
IT Pro Podcast When is a piece of tech officially past its sell-by date?
-
The IT Pro Podcast: How to perfect your remote working setup
IT Pro Podcast Remote working is about more than just a laptop on the kitchen table