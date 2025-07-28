Westcoast named as full-service distributor for Kyocera’s A4 print solutions

Kyocera Document Solutions UK has expanded its partnership with Westcoast to include distribution of its ECOSYS A4 printing devices.

Previously a distribution partner covering spare parts, toner, and consumables, the fresh agreement will now see Westcoast operate as a “one-stop shop” for Kyocera’s full range of ECOSYS A4 hardware, consumables, and fulfilment services.

The deal aims to drive further growth for both companies, with Kyocera set to benefit from increased channel visibility, while Westcoast’s sales teams can now offer resellers a wider choice of printers, alongside the promise of a “frictionless order to install process.”

Martin Fairman, Kyocera’s group sales and marketing director, described the move as a “major development” in the companies’ ongoing relationship.

“We’ve shared many successes in the past, so now is the ideal time for us to take our business to the next level, focusing on a holistic approach where Westcoast can offer our full portfolio of print products and services to their customers and partners,” he explained.

“The expanded partnership also complements our existing wider distribution network, adding significantly to our overall channel capabilities.”

Unified

Additionally, the new agreement will see the pair operate as a single, integrated team, with Kyocera’s account managers to work closely with Westcoast’s channel leaders to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities.

The after-sales customer care process will also be coordinated to enable a more streamlined process, the pair said.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for both parties,” commented Ryan Mitchell, print director at Westcoast. “Our Nottingham print team has the infrastructure and expertise to meet demand for Kyocera’s ECOSYS range.”

By combining the Kyocera product range with Westcoast’s distribution capabilities, Mitchell said both partners and end customers alike will benefit from greater value and enhanced service.

“For many years we have partnered with Kyocera on supplies, so we understand the needs of their customers,” he added. “Expanding this to hardware makes perfect sense.”