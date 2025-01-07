Dell kills off XPS and other brands for PC simplicity

So long, XPS – and also Latitude, Inspiron, and Precision.

Dell's laptop naming conventions have been cast aside in favor of a simplified lineup of just three categories, known as "Dell", "Dell Pro," and "Dell Pro Max."

Dell-branded laptops are for "play, school, and work" – in other words, for everything – while the Pro lineup is for "professional-grade productivity" and the Pro Max is for "maximum performance."

Why ditch well-known, albeit convoluted, branding? In a statement, Dell referenced research from Accenture that found three-quarters of consumers walked away from a technology purchase because they felt overwhelmed.

Within each category, there are deviations including different form factors and specifications, so shoppers could face a decision to choose between a Dell Premium or a Dell Pro Base model, for example.

"We've also made it easy to distinguish products within each of the new product categories," noted Kevin Terwilliger, vice president and general manager for Latitude and Docking in the Client Product Group, in a blog post. "We have a consistent approach to tiering that lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs. Above and beyond the starting point (Base), there's a Plus tier that offers the most scalable performance and a Premium tier that delivers the ultimate in mobility and design."

The Dell and Dell Pro naming will also be applied to the manufacturer's displays, accessories, and even services. Alienware will continue as a brand for gamers, the company noted.

AI PCs for all

While the branding is simplified, these aren't just PCs, according to Dell: the new lineup is all AI PCs – a confusing marketing term in its own right, not helped by the fact all of Dell's PCs are now AI PCs.

"The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing."

To start, Dell has unveiled the Dell Pro Premium, available in both 13-inch and 14-inch displays, with half as much again run time as its predecessor. The larger model will be the first commercial notebook with a Tandem OLED display, which Dell says is more power-efficient and lighter than traditional display technologies.

Alongside the Pro Premium model, Dell has unveiled the Dell Pro Plus, a "scalable business laptop [that] meets the needs of every type of worker." The company added: "It's offered in a variety of configurations, form factors (laptop and 2-in-1), and display sizes (13-, 14- and 16-inch) – all on the same system BIOS to simplify ordering and management for IT departments."

Alongside those laptops, Dell also has Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max laptops and desktops available, with Pro Max Plus and Premium models arriving later this year.

More is to come, said Terwillger. "The Dell portfolio will expand later this year to include more AMD and Snapdragon X Series processor options," he added. "We will also introduce new devices in the base tier, which offers everyday devices that provide effortless use and practical design, and the Premium tier, which continues the XPS legacy loved by consumers and prosumers alike."