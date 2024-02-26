Lenovo is doubling down on AI PC roll-outs as firm unveils new ranges at Mobile World Congress

Lenovo has unveiled a raft of AI-powered devices, including four new laptop models and a proof of concept for a transparent computer display that will integrate with AI.

Each with varying degrees of AI-driven enhancement, the range of laptops added to Lenovo’s roster include the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, the T14s Gen 5, the T16 Gen 3, the X12 Detachable Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4, each with varying degrees of AI features.

Designed with Intel Core Ultra processors and, in some cases, Intel vPro platform capabilities, Lenovo is clearly gearing these PCs towards enterprise use, describing them as the “new generation of AI PCs for business.”

These announcements were made at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, with a subsequent press release going on to describe the new offerings in more detail.

With built in systems of AI hardware and software, Lenovo describes these PCs as able to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and user experiences.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, for example, will be powered by an AMD Ryzen 8040 series processor that comes with built-in AMD Ryzen AI, providing heightened CPU capability.

The ThinkBook range will be optimized through the ‘Smart Power’ feature, which will achieve the right balance of power, performance, and battery life.

External AI-based software will also run more effectively on these PCs owing to “dedicated AI acceleration support.” These new laptops will even include a dedicated key to bring up Microsoft Copilot , prompting optimal ease of access to AI.

On a more developmental level, Lenovo unveiled a PoC for the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept.

This transparent screen will allow laptop users to overlay physical objects with digital images and interactions.

There are few non-AI design features likely to attract enterprise customers as well.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, for example, has a detachable keyboard, a user-facing 5MP + IR cam, and an 8MP World-facing cam, all allowing for quality video conferencing and greater ease of movement, the firm said.

Lenovo said it’s targeting “highly mobile professionals,” with this model, as this PC lends itself well to tasks such as photographic evidence, form completion, and digital signatures.

“Whether it is collaborating with colleagues, meeting with customers, or analyzing data and creating content, these new ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops can accelerate workflows with supported AI-enabled software tools users need to encourage maximum creativity and efficiency,” Lenovo said.

Device sustainability a priority for Lenovo

Lenovo said a key goal moving forward will be a concerted focus on a “design, use, return, re-use” model that promotes disassembly and recycling, in order to help transition towards a more circular economy.

Sustainability is built into the new ThinkPad range, the firm said, as recycled materials are used in the manufacturing process amid an ongoing focus on waste minimization.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen have also both been designed to be repair-friendly.

Customer replaceable parts (CRU) have been extended to include the battery and a fully socketed DIMM design, SSD and WWAN replacement, while also adding visual indicators for easier repairs.

“This is a major step forward for Lenovo and the technology industry. Making laptops that stand the test of time is essential to building a sustainable electronics industry. It’s not easy, and Lenovo is demonstrating that repairability and innovation go hand-in-hand,” Kyle Wiens, CEO at iFixit, said.