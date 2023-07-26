Xerox D70n Scanner review: A high-volume networked desktop scanner at an affordable price

Businesses with big document digitizing plans will love Xerox's D70n, as this desktop scanner offers a blistering top scan speed of 90ppm. An equally huge 15,000-page daily duty cycle means it can handle high demands, while the capacious 100-sheet automatic document feeder is ready for bulk batch scans.

The D70n is primarily designed to provide network scanning services over its gigabit port, but you can use the USB 3 port for local connection to a host PC. All scan management is handled by the Visioneer OneTouch app, which links up with the scanner's color LCD display and buttons to present a range of custom menus.

Xerox D70n Scanner review: Setup

Installation is deftly handled by a single downloadable utility that loads the Windows drivers along with a Network Scanner Manager and the OneTouch app. It also provides options to add ABBYY's FineReader OCR and PDF 15 scan tools plus Visioneer's Organiser AI for smart document management, Capture SE for batch scans, and DriverPlus for scan customization.

From the Network Scanner Manager app, you choose a scanner from the list and connect to it, after which you can use OneTouch, TWAIN, or WIA. OneTouch links a menu of nine function settings to a range of actions. You can scroll through these using the scanner's buttons or start a scan directly from the connected PC.

Actions include scans to host applications, local and network folders, printers, email, fax, FTP, and SharePoint servers, while output formats include BMP, JPEG, TIFF, PDF, and searchable PDFs. The OneTouch Acuity feature provides anti-skew, auto-crop, de-speckling, page rotation, and blank page skipping, while its redaction feature obscures custom areas of a scan with colored blocks.

With the software loaded on our Windows 10 and 11 desktops, we connected them to the scanner and had no access conflicts as the LCD display provided a list of users to choose from. The display also shows the settings being applied by the selected function, such as output type and resolution.

The Organiser AI app keeps your documents organized by scanning the host PC, classifying detected file types, and providing full search facilities. It doesn't interact with the scanner but you can convert existing documents to other formats and send them to email, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox by dragging them onto the icons on the interface.

Visioneer's free VAST cloud service provides remote scanning access and, after registering the D70n, we used the Network Scanner Manager to log in to our account and connect to it. Mobile users can get it on the act, but the Xerox Remote Capture app is only currently available for Android devices.

The top speed is supported for mono and greyscale scans and, after a brief five-second pause while OneTouch acquired the scanner, it ripped through our test sheaf of 50 bank statements in 34 seconds at both 200dpi and 300dpi resolutions for an average of 88ppm. Color scans are slightly slower but speeds of 73ppm for both resolutions are nothing to sniff at.

The scanner's integral image processor made its presence felt when we upped the resolution to 600dpi as our greyscale and color scans returned the same speeds. For general document archiving and creating sPDF files, though, 200dpi is all you need, and paper handling is impeccable as the D70n didn't jam once when scanning our test documents, receipts, and waybills.

The D70n delivers a mighty scan speed together with a wealth of scan management tools and apps. Businesses that want a high-volume networked desktop scanner at an affordable price should put the Xerox at the top of their list.

Xerox D70n Scanner specifications