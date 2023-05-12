The security challenges of cloud-native 5G
New architecture is not free from legacy threats
Communications service providers can harness a range of benefits by building out 5G networks using cloud-native elements such as microservices and containers. These include reducing capital expenditure, making networks more scalable and flexible, and improving network stability.
Moving mobile network services to the cloud, however, is not without its complications. Those with large legacy security plans, or with complex network layouts, could face the prospect of being exposed to vulnerabilities as part of their cloud migration.
In this episode, Jane and Rory speak to Bart Salaets, EMEA Field CTO at multi-cloud security company F5, to find out how telcos and other businesses can securely adopt new network architectures.
Highlights
“Skill-wise it is a big step because this requires a completely new set of skills that telcos have to invest in, these are skills that they typically didn’t have. Running a cloud network is very different from running a traditional network.”
“What we see is that we can leverage a lot of traffic management and security capabilities from the IT world in this new telco 5G service-based architecture. But there are some tweaks that have to be done to make it fully capable to deal with all the protocols and functions that you need in those environments.”
“If you build a network with standalone discrete devices, where every device does a specific function and is managed by a particular team, in some ways it's easier to protect than if you built a much more open cloud infrastructure where many people are coming together, putting their stuff on it.”
Footnotes
