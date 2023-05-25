Driving digital innovation with intelligent infrastructure
Strong infrastructure investment is driving digital in all industries
In a recent survey, IDC found that nearly 80% of businesses were intending to increase their IT infrastructure spending into this year, with IT modernization, automation, AI/machine learning, and DX being some of the top reasons driving this.
This eBook further breaks down the survey findings, highlighting how security and trust continue to be top priorities, and investment in public cloud for IT delivery is continuing to grow.
Download now to learn IDC’s recommendations for the future of infrastructure, including:
- Why your business could fall behind without automation
- How data-driven workloads are core to a successful digital-first organization
- and why “as-a-Service” models can offer added flexibility.
Provided by AMD
