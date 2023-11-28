Live
AWS re:Invent 2023: All the day-one keynote announcements
Keep up-to-date with all the news and announcements from AWS re:Invent 2023, live from Las Vegas
Welcome to ITPro's live coverage of AWS re:Invent 2023. We're on the ground in Las Vegas this week covering all of the latest news announcements from AWS' flagship annual conference.
As you might expect, there will be a raft of announcements on generative AI, cloud computing, cyber security, and more from AWS at the conference this week, with generative AI in particular set to feature heavily.
We'll be hearing from AWS chief executive Adam Selipsky in the opening keynote here at re:Invent this morning. Selipsky will give us a run through the year so far at AWS, as well as an insight into the company's strategy in 2024 and beyond.
We've already had some big product announcements from AWS so far, including the launch of some new AI-powered code remediation features for Amazon CodeWhisperer.
While we wait for the opening keynote to begin, why not catch up on our coverage so far?
