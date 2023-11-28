AWS and Kyndryl customers to benefit from an 'Innovation Factory' that's ready to churn out new AI capabilities

Kyndryl has announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS, which the IT infrastructure services provider says will help drive customer adoption of generative AI solutions and advanced machine learning capabilities.

Designed to help shared customers boost innovation and better leverage AI technology, the collaboration will include a new ‘Innovation Factory’ for co-creating generative AI and ML solutions for specific industry use cases, as well as a host of AI capability enhancements.

In an announcement, Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl’s applications, data, and AI global practice leader, said the company will be able to better support customers’ digital transformation journey on AWS.

“The expansion of our alliance with AWS fuels Kyndryl’s ability to help customers accelerate the adoption – and maximise the benefit of – generative AI solutions,” he explained. “The collaboration will also help Kyndryl scale its reach and ability to facilitate customers’ digital transformations on AWS through a growing variety of application modernization options.”

Building on the pair’s existing partnership, Kyndryl said the new Innovation Factory will help speed up the design and development of cloud, data, AI, and generative AI projects for industry-specific use cases – and ultimately boost customers’ modernization and business transformation progress.

The partnership will also improve capabilities across the AWS cloud services process - from design and implementation, to migration, modernization, and general management - while a shared strategic execution plan aims to help speed up the modernization of enterprise resource planning systems and reduce costs.

Additionally, Kyndryl is ramping up its expertise and customer support for AI and generative AI solutions on AWS. The firm said it plans to develop the expertise of its technical specialists to “add thousands” of new AWS-based certifications, while also leveraging its AI-readiness program to offer end-to-end services that will help customers implement generative AI products.

“Our customers turn to AWS Partners to support them through their cloud migration journey, in optimising their IT assets to unlock future business growth and identifying how and where to leverage new technologies for maximum business impact,” commented Julia Chen, vice president of Partner Core at AWS.

“We are delighted to be working with Kyndryl to help our shared customers to leverage data to derive AI insights at scale.”