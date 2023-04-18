A comprehensive guide for your Customer Identity Maturity journey

By ITPro
published

A flexible approach to help any company advance its identity posture

Whitepaper cover with title, and image of a digital square on one point made up of shaded dots
(Image credit: Okta)

Customers today expect secure, seamless digital experiences, but legacy identity technology can put needless friction in their way. 

Okta have developed a comprehensive maturity model that allows you to evaluate your customer identity needs, and plan a sustainable strategy for delivering the experiences your customers want.

Download this whitepaper now for guidance on:

  • The four stages of the customer identity maturity model: basic, limited, advanced, and strategic
  • How to understand the maturity of your current customer identity landscape
  • The specific steps to take at each stage of the identity maturity journey to unlock more value for your organization

Provided by  Okta

ITPro