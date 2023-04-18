A comprehensive guide for your Customer Identity Maturity journey

Customers today expect secure, seamless digital experiences, but legacy identity technology can put needless friction in their way.

Okta have developed a comprehensive maturity model that allows you to evaluate your customer identity needs, and plan a sustainable strategy for delivering the experiences your customers want.



The four stages of the customer identity maturity model: basic, limited, advanced, and strategic

How to understand the maturity of your current customer identity landscape

The specific steps to take at each stage of the identity maturity journey to unlock more value for your organization

