A comprehensive guide for your Customer Identity Maturity journey
A flexible approach to help any company advance its identity posture
Customers today expect secure, seamless digital experiences, but legacy identity technology can put needless friction in their way.
Okta have developed a comprehensive maturity model that allows you to evaluate your customer identity needs, and plan a sustainable strategy for delivering the experiences your customers want.
Download this whitepaper now for guidance on:
- The four stages of the customer identity maturity model: basic, limited, advanced, and strategic
- How to understand the maturity of your current customer identity landscape
- The specific steps to take at each stage of the identity maturity journey to unlock more value for your organization
Provided by Okta
