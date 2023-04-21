Best practices for Salesforce business continuity

Downtime due to a simple human error, cyberattack or natural disaster could severely impact your business, and in extreme cases, shut down operations permanently.

While Salesforce provides a financially backed 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, customers are operationally and contractually liable for data protection.

In a SaaS world where Salesforce is wholly responsible for application availability, IT leaders need a new model of business continuity that’s focused on security and data protection.

This eBook presents a new way of looking at business continuity, based on the SaaS model and optimized for Salesforce.

Download this eBook to learn about: