CyberFOX for Automotive

Dealership technicians need admin-level access to do their jobs, but unmanaged access creates serious cybersecurity and compliance risks. Legacy automotive systems lag behind today’s standards, leaving dealerships prime targets for costly attacks and regulatory penalties. Manual access management further slows productivity and burdens IT teams.

CyberFOX automates privileged access management, giving technicians secure, on-demand access while keeping systems protected. It simplifies compliance with consumer lending regulations, streamlines operations, and reduces costly risks, saving dealerships time, money, and resources.

