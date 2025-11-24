Living Off the Land Attacks eBook

In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, "Living off the Land Attacks (LOTL)" have emerged as a sophisticated and stealthy method used by cybercriminals to exploit legitimate tools and software already present in a target’s environment. This eBook delves deep into the intricacies of LOTL attacks, offering a thorough understanding of the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) employed by modern adversaries.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

